Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

