iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

