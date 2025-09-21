Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.20.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $472.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

