Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

