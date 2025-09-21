Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.