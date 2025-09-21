Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $472.12. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

