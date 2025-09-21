Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 171 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

