Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $612.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

