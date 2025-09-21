Avanza Fonder AB Has $22.90 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

