Palacios Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 145.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,468,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

