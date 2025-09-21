Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.66.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

