Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $30.34 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,251,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

