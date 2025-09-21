CX Institutional Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

