Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Reduced by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

