Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $480.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day moving average is $417.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

