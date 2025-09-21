Palacios Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Palacios Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

