Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $223.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

