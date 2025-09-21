Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

