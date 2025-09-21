Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

