Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

