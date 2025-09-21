Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $480.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $480.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day moving average is $417.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.