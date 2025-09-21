394 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $600.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

