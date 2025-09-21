A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $221,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $11,247,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $600.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

