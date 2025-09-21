Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.