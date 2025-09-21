iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $192.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.