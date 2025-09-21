Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.