Matrix Trust Co Sells 1,643 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.