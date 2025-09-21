Busey Bank Purchases Shares of 390 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.68. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

