Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 725 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

