Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Holdings Decreased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 4.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

