Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

