Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.