Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

