iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Decreased by Wolfstich Capital LLC

Wolfstich Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

