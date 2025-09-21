Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.