Colorado Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.71. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

