Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Scott Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

