BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.4% during the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

