305 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $740.49 and its 200-day moving average is $672.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

