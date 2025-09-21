The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,753,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

