Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

