Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.