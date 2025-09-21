Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 12,995 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 120.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.