Palacios Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
VOO stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.32 and a 200 day moving average of $549.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $612.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
