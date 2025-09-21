Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,649,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

