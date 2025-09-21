SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $343,236,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,988,234.22. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.92.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3%

MS opened at $159.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $161.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

