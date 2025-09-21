Busey Bank Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Busey Bank increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 15th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

