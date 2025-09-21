iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Trimmed by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.93. The company has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $667.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

