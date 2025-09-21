CX Institutional Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CX Institutional lowered its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.44.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

