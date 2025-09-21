Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

